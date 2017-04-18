Woman goes on rampage after boyfriend calls her fat

- A woman went on a rampage late Saturday night after her boyfriend called her fat, causing thousands of dollars of damage.

Upon arrival, police in Umatilla found a tire iron in the middle of the road. Kari Corwin, the girlfriend, told police that her and her boyfriend got into an argument after he drunkenly said that she was "fat."

She admitted that she was also drunk when she began to damage her boyfriend's vehicle. She grabbed and threw the tire iron at the vehicle's windshield. She then grabbed a metal yard decoration and slammed it onto the hood of the vehicle, creating multiple dents. After that, she grabbed a garden hose with a sprinkler attached to the end of it and threw it on the front window, breaking the window.

The damaged vehicle was actually a work truck and her boyfriend was not the actual owner.

She was arrested and transported to Lake County Jail without incident.