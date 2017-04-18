Deputies investigate Pine Hills shooting that hospitalized one man

- Orange County deputies are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Monday night.

Investigators had two scenes blocked off along Ferndell Road in Pine Hills for hours.

One scene appeared to be where the shooting took place. At least six shell casings were visible in the road and neighbors say they heard several gunshots.

Deputies were called there at around 7:30 Monday night. They say when they got to the area, they found a man had been shot.

Fire Rescue says the victim was shot in the stomach and rushed to ORMC.

At the second scene a few blocks down, detectives appeared to be focusing on a car that was damaged and sitting in the grass. They say they are trying to figure out if the crash is connected to the shooting.

Investigators say they are not looking for any suspects. They believe the people involved have been detained. There have been no arrests.