Time to deal? Florida legislators begin gambling talks

Posted:Apr 18 2017 07:24AM EDT

Updated:Apr 18 2017 07:24AM EDT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida legislators are starting negotiations over a new gambling deal.

House and Senate members met Monday and the two sides have about three weeks left in this year's session to reach an agreement.

The Senate has passed a bill that would allow slot machines at dog and horse tracks in eight counties outside of South Florida. It would also allow the Seminole Tribe to offer craps and roulette at its casinos.

The House measure would allow the tribe to keep its slot machines and blackjack tables for 20 years, but would not let them offer additional games. The legislation also confines slot machines to South Florida.

Legislators have tried for several years to pass a gambling bill, but the deals fell apart amid heavy lobbying from the gambling industry.

