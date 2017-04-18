Child struck by vehicle while riding his bike

- A child was struck Monday afternoon while riding his bike in Ocala.

Ocala Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported motor vehicle accident around 4:23 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Upon arrival, crews found the driver of the vehicle on scene and a child on the road, conscious and breathing.

After evaluating his injuries, the child was trauma alerted to the hospital.

According to the Center for Disease Control, children (ages 5 to 14) and young adults (ages 15 to 24) have the highest rates of nonfatal bicycle-related injuries seen in U.S. emergency departments.

Cycling safety is a shared responsibility between riders and drivers. To avoid any cycling accidents, Ocala Fire Rescue recommends: