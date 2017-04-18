Brush fires causes road closures

- State Road 44 in the area of Royal Trails and Pine Lakes is closed Tuesday morning because of smoke from a nearby brush fire.

School buses will not be able to drive through this, therefore the district will not be able to offer bus transportation to students in the area.

The following schools have bus routes affected by the road closure: Seminole Springs Elementary, Umatilla Elementary, Umatilla Middle, Umatilla High, Eustis Middle, and Eustis High.

Any student absences related to the smoke and transportation issues will be excused. Any missed tests will also be rescheduled.

The roads were also closed Monday, April 17th, because of the fire, but was re-opened later in the day.