Former Disney employee confesses to child pornography and molestation Local News Former Disney employee confesses to child pornography and molestation Investigators in Lake County are looking for more victims after a former Disney employee confessed to making child pornography with young children.

Detectives say former Disney employee Richard Morgan told them he molested three babies who were all less than a year old.

They also say Morgan's history of downloading and making child pornography could go back to at least 8 or 9 years.