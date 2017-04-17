Lake Nona H.S. testing new traffic pattern

- The Orange County Public School system is testing a new plan to calm the chaos of the school "drop-off" process in Lake Nona. They are implementing a new traffic pattern to make sure students are not walking in the middle of the street.

The plan is to open a second entrance to Lake Nona High School on Narcoosee Road. That means there are now two locations to drop off students: one at the main entrance; the other at the gym. For weeks, the congestion has been causing back-ups and traffic has even spilled into store parking lots.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol have present for several mornings, writing tickets to drivers who have stopped in the middle of the road. This test of the traffic pattern is expected to run all week.













