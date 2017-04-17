Bear activists protect the bears by hanging a banner over I-4

- Bear activists are starting their trip to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) meeting by hanging a banner that reads "Tell FWC -- no bear hunt" on the Interstate 4 overpass at Conroy Road.

Activists with the Animal Rights Foundation of Florida (ARFF.org) are traveling to Tallahassee to talk "bear management" with the FWC on April 19th. At this meeting, the FWC will get a "bear management update" from their staff.

In 2016, the approved bear hunt killed more than 300 bears. Prior to that, bear hunting was not allowed in Florida for 20 years.

ARFF coordinator Bryan Wilson says that "we will be at this meeting to remind the FWC why they should keep the bear hunt option off the table." He went on to say that "putting effort into teaching neighbors how to live safely with bears makes sense and no one loses their life. Education is the answer, not senseless killing for trophy."

The public can speak out against the hunt by emailing or calling FWC at bearcomments@myfwc.com or 850-488-4676.