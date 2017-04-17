Shooters open fire on crowd during Easter celebration

- The Melbourne Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at Lipscomb Street Park during an Easter celebration on Sunday.

Hundreds were celebrating together when two males got out of an unknown vehicle and shot into the crowd.

Three people, two adults and one 17-year-old male, were taken to the Holmes Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The motive for this shooting is still unknown, but investigators are on the scene.

If you or anyone you know has any information, please contact the Melbourne Police Department at 321-608-6731.