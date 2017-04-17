Disney World theme parks to feature exclusive new lounge

- The legendary private lounge, Club 33, at Disneyland in California is making its way over to Orlando, as it will now be featured in each of the four Disney World theme parks.

Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom all will receive their own version of Club 33.

The original Club 33 opened at Disneyland in 1967. The lounge draws inspiration from the executive lounges at the 1964 New York World's Fair.

There are also Club 33 lounges in Disneyland Tokyo and Disneyland Shanghai.