Atlas V rocket set for Tuesday launch

- The Atlas V rocket was rolled out onto the launchpad at Cape Canaveral today, as the rocket is set to launch tomorrow, April 18th.

A unique view of the launch will be available through the new NASA 360-Degree panorama cameras. Viewers will even be allowed to move the camera to get different perspectives and angles of the launch from NASA's YouTube channel.

The launch is scheduled for Tuesday morning at 11:11 a.m. The broadcast is expected to begin 10 minutes ahead of take off.