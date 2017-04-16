4 dead in Levy Co. plane crash

Photo: Williston Police Department

WILLISTON, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Williston Police say four people died in a plane crash on Sunday at the city's airport.

Investigators say it happened at 1:12 p.m. at the Williston Airport.

Fire rescue officials and Levy County EMS responded.

Officials say the plane is a 1948 Cessna 170 "tail dragger" and registered in Texas.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating what caused the plane to crash.

