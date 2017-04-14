2 big drug busts after viral video warning from sheriff Local News 2 big drug busts after viral video warning from sheriff The Lake County Sheriff's Office said undercover deputies led them to two big drug busts in a matter of only three days.

The first came on Tuesday in Eustis, where officers seized a number of street-ready drugs, including heroin and methamphetamine. Deputies arrested five people who were in a house on Dewey Street on various drug charged. They are Kendra M. Williams, Shannon L. Puckelwartz, William D. Insco, Troy E. Fechtler, and Joseph C. Williams.

Then on Thursday, deputies made another bust at an apartment in Groveland, where Perry G. Garrett III was arrested on multiple charges; the Sheriff’s Office referring to Garrett as a high-level narcotics dealer. In that incident officers seized drugs, money, and guns including a handgun that was reported stolen from a Citrus County Sheriff’s Deputy.

The Groveland arrest was made just down the street from an elementary school, adding to the charges against Garrett.

All of the arrests and the two busts came just days after Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell posted a viral video on social media featuring himself and several masked undercover deputies warning local drug dealers that the office was preparing several warrants and would be “coming for them.”

That video had been viewed more than 1.3 million times on Facebook as of Friday and caught some heat from some viewers; several who claimed it too closely resembled an ISIS propaganda video.

The sheriff told FOX 35 this week that the masks on the deputies were to protect their identities as undercover cops, and he stood by the video’s strong message.

On Friday deputies at the Sheriff’s Office said the busts this week were evidence that the department planned to keep their promise to go after drug dealers.