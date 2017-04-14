Man ID'd as person of interest in armed kidnapping, robbery of woman

- The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public in locating a man sought for questioning in an armed kidnapping and robbery of a woman in Kissimmee.

Deputies said a woman was taken at gunpoint from a Target, at 4795 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect ordered her to drive to an ATM to withdraw money and then made the victim drive for several hours around the area in an effort to locate other victims. According to investigators, the woman was ordered to return to the Target parking lot, where the suspect beat her.

The suspect was described as a man "of medium complexion," about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighing 140 pounds, with brown/hazel eyes. He was wearing black pants, a black sweater, black and green boots, a black mask with a leaf pattern, a black hat with "B" logo, and dark sunglasses.

Osceola County Sheriff's Office detectives are looking for 22-year-old Gabriel Rene as a person of interest in this case. Rene has an active felony warrant for armed kidnapping and armed robbery for unrelated cases.

Anyone having information about this crime or who knows the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).