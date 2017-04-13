Standoff ends after man finds stranger in home Local News Standoff ends after man finds stranger in home The SWAT team has cleared a standoff in Kissimmee after no suspects were found inside a home.

Kissimmee Police say they were trying to find out if a burglar was barricaded inside a home. They said it could have been a dangerous situation and were asking neighbors to stay inside.

Investigators say, at around 12:30 this afternoon, a homeowner called 911 saying their home was being burglarized.

When police arrived shortly after that, they say they didn't see anyone leave the home on Liggins Avenue, but think someone may still be inside, possibly with a weapon. Kissimmee Police spokesperson Stacie Miller says,

"We're taking every precaution, we've got our SWAT team and crisis negotiation team out here trying to convince that person to come out of the home."

Police put nearby Kissimmee Charter on lockdown and escorted parents to the school to get their kids.

Parent Patricia Guerra says, "My concern is to make sure their safe officers say everything up to this point is safe there's no body going inside the school."

The scene was cleared just after 5 p.m.