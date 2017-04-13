Pedestrian dies after Deltona crash

- A 21-year-old woman died Thursday about a week after she was struck by a car in the early-morning hours of April 7 in Deltona.

The victim, Kalley Leep of Deltona, was on Lake Helen-Osteen Road just north of Catalina Boulevard when a passing car came by just before 5:30 a.m. The driver, 61-year-old Renee Jennings, said the victim was in the middle of the road and she didn’t see her until it was too late.



A Sheriff’s Office helicopter airlifted Leep as a trauma alert to Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford. On Thursday, Leep was taken off life support.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating.