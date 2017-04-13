Volusia deputies investigate 3 pet hospitals break-ins

- The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to find a late night intruder caught breaking into local animal hospitals while donning a Mickey Mouse hoodie.

According to police reports the suspect first showed up at the Cohen Veterinary Center in Deltona just after midnight.

Dr. Allan Cohen said his security cameras caught the guy sneaking around the outside of his building, knocking out his flood lights and a security camera with a hammer, and then breaking in through a front window. Cohen said when his security alarms went off the guy could be seen running through the office before getting out.

Dr. Cohen said the man seemed to ignore the front register and all of his pet products, so he believes the guy was looking for something else inside.

"Drugs. Almost definitely,” said Cohen.

Deputies said the suspect showed up again and committed a similar break in at the AAA Animal Clinic in DeBary around 5 a.m.

The Volusia County Sheriff is asking anyone with information on the break ins to contact them at 386-860-7030 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida, toll-free, at (888) 277-TIPS. Information also can be submitted by downloading the smartphone app from the Crime Stoppers website.

Callers to Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and can qualify for a reward of up to $5,000.