Flagler teens accused of shooting BB gun at bus Local News Flagler teens accused of shooting BB gun at bus A Flagler County school bus was taken out of circulation on Friday, repaired after having its windows shot out by a BB gun, according to authorities. Deputes said two teenagers were caught on surveillance camera firing the BB gun at the bus.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said the same two boys, ages 14, and a 9-year old, are accused of shooting BB guns at school buses two days in a row. He said they also shot at other cars driving in the area.

"A lot of people think BBs can't do damage, but they can do a lot of damage," said Sheriff Staly. "In the right place, they can kill people!"

The school bus fired at upon on Wednesday had nearly two dozen students on board. Staly said the teens were spotted running into some nearby woods, were arrested and charged. The 9-year old faces charges as well.

Staly said it is amazing no one was hurt.