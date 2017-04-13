Body found identified as missing Bunnell man

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office has identified a body it found as 48-year-old Charles William Singer, who was reported missing back in March.

His body was discovered by a cadaver dog near his Bunnell home on April 7th.

An autopsy was performed this week by a medical examiner. It was determined that he died from a gunshot wound. Investigators believe Singer was murdered.

“We will do everything possible to bring this man’s killer or killers to justice,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We are conducting a thorough investigation.”

No one has been taken into custody so far. The investigation is still ongoing.

Singer was reported missing on March 23rd by members of his family.