Three juveniles who beat a man to be appear in court

- Three teens will appear in court today for charges of attempted murder, armed burglary, and grand theft after severely beating a man earlier this month.

On April 2nd, the Lake County Sheriff's Office received several calls regarding car burglaries and a fight in Mt. Dora.

Upon arrival, deputies found a male victim lying in the street with several injuries. They soon learned that the victim, Mr. William Scott Pelkey, had armed himself with a baseball bat and confronted the three suspected car burglars outside of his home. The suspected car burglars were able to take the bat away from Mr. Pelkey and struck him with it several times. The victim, 46, suffered severe injuries, including broken bones in his arm, hand, and face. He was flown to Orange Regional Medical Center for treatment. He was last listed in stable condition.

While on scene, deputies located and identified the suspected car burglars as 16-year-old Chase Tyler Wood, 16-year-old Wesley Carlson, and 14-year-old Natalie Lauryn Eubanks.

The three suspects will appear in court today, April 13th.