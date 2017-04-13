Star Wars Celebration kicks off in Orlando

- The ultimate Star Wars fan experience is in a galaxy not so far, far away as Orlando welcomes fans from all over the world into a landmark experience.

The Star Wars Celebration has kicked off in Orlando, Florida. Fans of all ages and areas of the world have gathered in the Orange County Convention Center on International Drive to celebrate the cultural phenomenon that is Star Wars.

The event is four fun-filled days of costumes, exhibits, screenings, merchandise, celebrity guests, autograph sessions, panels, fan-inspired activities, many surprises, and an incredible interactive show floor.

The event runs from Thursday, April 13th until Sunday, April 16th.

Some of the celebrity guests participating in the event are:

Kathleen Kennedy (President, Lucasfilm)

Rian Johnson (Director, Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker)

Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker)

Anthony Daniels (C-3PO)

Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian)

Felicity Jones (Rogue One's Jyn Erso)

Alan Tudyk (Rogue One's K-2SO)

Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca)

Riz Ahmed (Rogue One's Bodhi Rook)

The cast of Star Wars Rebels

Surprise Guests!

Some of the events on site are: