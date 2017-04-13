Cocaine Cowboy caught after being on the run for 26 years

Posted:Apr 13 2017 08:15AM EDT

Updated:Apr 13 2017 09:10AM EDT

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - One of Miami's infamous "Cocaine Cowboys" from the 1980's was finally captured in Kissimmee.

Augusto Falcon and his brother, called the Cocaine Cowboys, were charged with smuggling 70 tons of cocaine into the United States.

His brother was arrested, but expected to be released later this year. Augusto, however, disappeared after being charged and was not officially seen since 1991 until yesterday.

Investigation on Falcon began in 2013 when he got into a car crash in Miami using fake identification. This investigation eventually led to his arrest in Kissimmee on Wednesday.

The Cocaine Cowboy was finally captured while riding his bike with his wife. His family had been living under fake names in Kissimmee since 1999.

On Thursday, he will face a federal judge. In the coming weeks, he will be transferred to South Florida.

