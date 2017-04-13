Man gets 20 years for shooting friend over woman

- A central Florida man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting a friend following an argument about a woman.

The Ledger (https://goo.gl/q9xIJt) reported Wednesday that 30-year-old Jonathan Blake Hepburn pleaded guilty to second-degree murder as part of an agreement with prosecutors. He had been facing a first-degree murder charge and possible life sentence.

Authorities say Hepburn and 35-year-old Kenneth Lee Wesley got into a fight last May at Hepburn's Lakeland home after previously arguing about Wesley's communication with Hepburn's girlfriend. Wesley was shot while walking away from the home.

