Boy injured in San Bernardino school shooting 'recovering very well'

- A 9-year-old boy wounded Monday in a murder-suicide at North Park Elementary in San Bernardino is "recovering very well," according to his parents.

The San Bernardino City Unified School District shared a photo on Facebook of Nolan Brandy with his parents, Leon and Rachel Brandy, saying the family wishes "to thank the community for the outpouring of prayers and support they have received."

Special education teacher Karen Smith, 53, was killed when her estranged husband walked into her classroom and opened fire before turning the gun on himself. Brandy and 8-year-old Jonathan Martinez were behind Smith and also struck.

Both students were taken to the hospital, where Martinez died.

"We are grateful,” the Brandy family stated. “Please continue to pray for him and also for Jonathan Martinez’s and Karen Smith's families.”

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.