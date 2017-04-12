Thieves hitting mailboxes in Ormond Beach Local News Thieves hitting mailboxes in Ormond Beach Ormond Beach police officers are warning residents to be on the lookout for thieves that may be targeting their mail. So far, their have been seven cases of mail theft in two months. Police say criminals are taking checks and credit cards.

"I got it out of the mailbox and everything was completely shredded," said victim Cora Thompson.

Her credit card got stolen. The thief left the envelope it came in behind. She called and canceled the card before the thieves could use it, but Thompson says she will no longer be using her mailbox.

"Oh no, not at all. It's been happening in this area, and I heard it was happening beach side and other places too."

Ormond Beach Police said the thefts aren't happening in the same area.

"Throughout the city, different areas, some on the beach, some on the north end," explained Ormond Beach Police Officer Keith Walke. "They'll go into the mailbox, they'll look for credit cards, they'll look for checks and a couple of these checks have shown up with a counterfeit signature at the bank."

That's what Deborah Reiman said happened to her. She had 10 checks taken from her mailbox, totaling about $2,000. All of the money was for bills, she said. The thief then tried to cash the check at a bank, and that's when she was tipped off to what had happened.

"They said they washed the check. They changed who it's to, so they would wash Discover off of there and put their name on the check," she said.

Police released surveillance photographs of a pair taking mail back in February. They're not sure if the two are responsible for all seven cases, but they want to find out who is responsible.

If you see anything suspicious, you're asked to call Ormond Beach Police.