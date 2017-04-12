Silver Alert issued for missing St Pete man, 81

- A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for a missing St. Petersburg man.

Gerald Thompson, 81, was last seen in the area of the 1600th block of Cape Ann Avenue NE in St. Petersburg, Florida, wearing a blue golf shirt (possibly Florida Gators), suspenders, and jeans.

Thompson is 6 feet tall and weighs 185 pounds. His hair is balding on the top and is gray on the sides. He may be traveling in a 2016, red Hyundai Sonata, Florida tag number 859VVS.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement or the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or 911.