Good Samaritan chases down hit and run suspect Local News Good Samaritan chases down hit and run suspect A good Samaritan is speaking out after chasing a hit and run suspect, accused of killing a husband and father of three.

"It felt like it was a movie, it wasn't happening," explained Edwin Vega.

He had a front row seat, to something he never wanted to see: a deadly hit-and-run accident on Buenaventura Blvd.

"She was coming this way, he was going that way," Vega said, describing the moment when police say Stephanie Rodriguez hit Christopher Morgan, who was on a motorcycle. "I watched him from when he was stopping and trying to stop and his front wheel went up, he went head first into the car, went up into the air, slammed on the floor and he was done."

He then saw her get out and look at the body. Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said Rodriguez then left the scene. Vega said he was hot on her trail.

"I chased her. She was hiding two streets down, behind a dumpster. When I got to her, I was like, 'Want to go back to the accident?' and she said, 'I'm trying to fix my car.' I was like, 'Really? I think you just killed somebody. Go back,' and she went back."

Went back and freaked out. It was all caught on video.

"That was crazy she just went real crazy, she started banging on the car," Vega said. "He was out there for a while, she was screaming, crying, then she would be calm."

She told troopers she was just making a U-turn and planned on coming back.

"I ride motorcycles too," Vega explained, "and if it were to happen to me, I would hope somebody would chase down the person as well."

Vega said he didn't know the Morgan, but he would see him at least once a week riding around in the neighborhood.

A Go Fund Me Account has been set up to raise money for funeral expenses here.