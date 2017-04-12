Body found on side of road ID'd as teenager

- A body found by the side of a road in Orange County on Tuesday has been identified as a 15-year-old girl.

Authorities say Melanie Mesen Medin suffered trauma to the body, but she was found fully clothed near the intersection of Sand Lake Rd. and Orange Blossom Trail. A passerby noticed the body and called 911.

Detectives determined that none of the nearby residents heard or saw anything suspicious. This is an ongoing investigation and a developing story.

