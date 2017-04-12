Police pursuit of 'road rage' assault suspect leads to standoff

- A motorist allegedly involved in a road-rage incident with San Gabriel police led authorities on an erratic pursuit Wednesday on freeways and surface streets that reached 100 mph at times, and the suspect at one point appeared to intentionally side-swipe a California Highway Patrol SUV involved in the chase.

San Gabriel police notified the CHP about 11:30 a.m. that an officer in one if the agency's marked patrol cars had been involved in an road-rage incident with a suspect in an SUV and was chasing the vehicle.

After winding through the East Hollywood area, with the suspect occasionally using the SUV to push through stalled traffic and side-swiping vehicles in his path, the chase went onto the southbound Hollywood (101)

Freeway. About noon, the SUV -- a white Nissan Rogue with Colorado plates -- and the police vehicles had transitioned onto the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway through south Los Angeles.

The suspect eventually exited the freeway in the Wilmington area, winding through sometimes congested city streets and even passing through a construction zone. He then got back on the northbound 110 Freeway in the Carson area then moved east on the Artesia (91) Freeway. At one point he appeared to intentionally swerve across multiple freeway lanes and side-swiped a CHP vehicle in the far left lane before speeding ahead.

At about 12:40 p.m., the speeding suspect tried to exit the 110 Freeway at Norwalk Boulevard in the Cerritos area, but he clipped a slightly raised median and lost control of the SUV, which went into a spin and wound up rolling backward into some brush alongside the offramp.

After several minutes, the suspect got out a rear door of the SUV, crouching beside the vehicle in an attempt to see where police were positioned. He got back in the vehicle, but a few moments later crawled out a window and

tried to flee on foot.

Police deployed a dog, which chased the suspect down and subdued him until officers caught up and took the man into custody. The suspect could be seen continuing to yell and acting belligerently as police tried to put him

into a patrol unit.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.