Florida Power & Light strengthens Sanford's energy grid

- Florida Power & Light is giving the energy grid in Sanford a major power boost.

On Tuesday, FPL started installing brand new power poles in the city. These are designed to withstand up to 130 mph winds, and will speed up restoration following storms.

Officials say the new upgrades will benefit 1,200 customers, including the Orlando Sanford International Airport.

The company is planning even more power improvements for Seminole County, and those specifics will be unveiled later this year.