5-year-old boy found dead after house fire

- Authorities say a 5-year-old boy has been found dead following a St. Petersburg house fire.

The Tampa Bay Times (https://goo.gl/v3XU0u ) reports that St. Petersburg Fire Rescue responded to the home shortly before noon Tuesday.

Police spokesman Rick Shaw says Hassan Vann's mother, father and 4-year-old sister were able to escape but quickly realized the boy hadn't made it out.

A neighbor told the newspaper that he saw as the parents desperately trying to get back inside, but the fire was just too big.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

