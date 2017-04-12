Brevard County church fully engulfed in flames

- Brevard County firefighters are attempting to put out a church fire that sparked up early Wednesday morning.

The fire started around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning in a home that is actually used as a church. By the time firefighters received the call reporting the fire, the church was already fully engulfed in flames.

Despite the efforts of the firefighters, the fire is still going. The church has an old attic that firefighters cannot safely enter and that is keeping the flames going. It appears that they will just let the fire burn out while continuing to tame the flames with water.

The structure of the church is a total loss, but the surrounding homes and area are in good condition. Firefighters want to contain this fire as much as possible.

No people were in the church when the fire broke out. However, neighbors report that this is a really sad day for those who run the church.

The cause of the fire is still not clear.