Family, firiends of hit and run victim devastated

- A mother and her three children are in mourning after their father was killed in a hit-and-run incident. Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol say the driver got out of her car, looked at the body and left.

Christopher Morgan, 25, went out for a motorcycle ride last night but never returned home to his family.

"I was just shocked, " says relative Anthony Toledo. "It's an unbelievable feeling what happened."

That's because troopers say Morgan died in the crash off of Buenaventura Blvd.

"He was my husband's best friend and everybody loved him. I didn't believe it," says Frances Lafant. "He's only 25. He's too young to die."

Investigators say the driver who is accused of hitting him, 21-year-old Stephanie Rodriguez, got out, looked at Morgan lying on the ground and left. It was all caught on a surveillance camera nearby.

Neighbor Mayra Hill says, "She stopped her vehicle. She got out. She had a passenger that got out with her and they walked for two seconds over to the person that was on the floor, the motorcycle gentlemen and they proceeded to get back in there car they left."

Toledo says, "The fact that she left, and he suffered, was the worse part about it."

Troopers say another driver chased after Rodriguez and made her return to the scene.

"Hopefully she believes in God, because she's gonna need a lot of help."

Relatives say Morgan was a handyman who enjoyed playing sports and having fun with friends and family.

"That was his personality, always smiling. He was definitely loved in this community, he had a close knit group of family and friends and they were all as one," Toledo adds.

A Go Fund Me account is set up to help with funeral expenses. Click here for more information.