Fallen Orlando officers honored with portraits

- The Orlando Police Department and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office were given portraits of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton and fallen Orange County Deputy First Class Norman Lewis on Tuesday morning.

Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton was killed by Markeith Loyd outside a Wal-mart in January.

Orange County Deputy First Class Norman Lewis was killed in a motorcycle crash while searching for Markeith Loyd following the death of Lt. Clayton.

Both fallen officers are being honored with portraits at the new Orlando Police Department headquarters.