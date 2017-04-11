Dog-rescuing firefighters honored at Flagler Human Society

- The Flagler Humane Society will honor three Flagler County Rescue firefighters on Tuesday for saving the lives of two dogs during a March wildfire in Daytona North.

Firefighters Dennis Moore, Aaron Price, and Brian Meehan responded to the wildfire that was wreaking havoc in Flagler County, as high winds quickly spread flames and caused a partial evacuation. The firefighters bent down some fencing that contained the dogs and helped them over it.

The Humane Society Director Amy Carotenuto told the Flagler County Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Joe King that she would "love to pick a time and have them thanked by the family and Harley the Dane." She went on to say that one of the dogs rescued "will be in the hospital for quite a while longer."

The firefighters will be presented with a plaque on Tuesday at 12 p.m. at the Flagler County Emergency Operations Center.

Chief Don Petito also made a statement on the matter. He said that "It is wonderful that the Humane Society and the family want to honor these firefighters."