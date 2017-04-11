Man found in driveway with multiple gunshot wounds

- A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a driveway on Aladdin Drive in Orange County, Florida early Monday morning.

Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of shots fired with a victim hit at 6:35 a.m. Monday morning.

Upon arrival, a 50-year-old man was found in a driveway with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Orange Regional Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

An unknown suspect fled on foot from the scene.

Detectives are looking into whether this was a random act of violence.