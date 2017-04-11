Boil water notice issued for parts of Palm Bay

PALM BAY, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Palm Bay officials have issued a Boil Water Notice for parts of the city.
The affected addresses include the following:
- 1300-1399 Lamplighter Dr. NW
- 1205-1241 Pakenham St NW
- 1391 Ladson Ave NW
- 1253-1397 Pakenham St NW
- 1314-1386 Coral Reef Ave NW &
- 1399 Natal St NW
Crews shut down water service to those customers around noon on Monday because they were fixing a water main. Therefore, the city is issuing the notice as a precaution.
Officials advise all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes should be boiled for at least a minute before used. Bottled water can be used as an alternative.
If residents have any questions, they can call the Palm Bay Utilities Department at (321) 952-3410. The after-hours emergency line at (321) 952-3478.