Boil water notice issued for parts of Palm Bay

- Palm Bay officials have issued a Boil Water Notice for parts of the city.

The affected addresses include the following:

1300-1399 Lamplighter Dr. NW

1205-1241 Pakenham St NW

1391 Ladson Ave NW

1253-1397 Pakenham St NW

1314-1386 Coral Reef Ave NW &

1399 Natal St NW

Crews shut down water service to those customers around noon on Monday because they were fixing a water main. Therefore, the city is issuing the notice as a precaution.

Officials advise all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes should be boiled for at least a minute before used. Bottled water can be used as an alternative.

If residents have any questions, they can call the Palm Bay Utilities Department at (321) 952-3410. The after-hours emergency line at (321) 952-3478.