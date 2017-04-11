Stabbing victim and suspect recovering Local News Stabbing victim and suspect recovering A 20-year-old Orange County woman is stable and resting after being stabbed, authorities say. Neighbors are calling the deputy who ran to her rescue a hero and an angel.

"The family next door is a great family. Thank God! I'm happy she's fine and I'm happy she's alive," Esther Aimable says.

Kijana Graham is recovering after the stabbing. Investigators say the father of her baby, Maurice Johnson, attacked her with a knife. Luckily, Deputy Gabriel Ortiz happened to be a few doors down on another call. Aimable says it's unusual to see deputies in the neighborhood on a regular basis.

"So the fact that there was one? It's a miracle, I'm happy for that."

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings agrees.

"More than likely, Deputy Gabriel Ortiz saved the life of this woman today," he says.

Deputies say Graham ran outside as Johnson stabbed her, catching the attention of Deputy Ortiz.

"He heard screaming, he responded two doors down. He saw a subject engaged with her. He was giving that subject instructions to drop the knife he failed to comply with the deputies instructions and the deputy shot him," Sheriff Demings adds.

Now, both Graham and Johnson are in the hospital.

"I'm actually shocked it happened. We usually don't have this kind of problem in the neighborhood at all," Aimable says. "Hopefully, everybody is well and hopefully the young lady recovers."

Deputy Ortiz has been with the agency since 2010. He is on the SWAT team.

Johnson is charged with attempted first-degree murder.