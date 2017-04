- Detectives with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing woman.

Erin Bruneau, 51, was last seen in the area of Ames Haven Road in the Kissimmee area. She is described as standing 5 feet, 7 inches and weighing, 160 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with any information in this case is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222.