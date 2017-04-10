Thieves hit park again during cancer fundraiser Local News Thieves hit park during fund cancer fundraiser Diana Depaolo can't believe someone would be so bold or heartless. She was at Gemini Springs Saturday for a Relay for Life event raising money for cancer programs and research, when she said she was ripped off.

"My car window was smashed, my wallet was stolen, my purse was stolen. What's so sad about it is purse and wallet was a gift from my sister. Yeah, it's the kind of purse I can't afford so it meant a lot."

There have been more than a dozen break-ins at the DeBary park since the beginning of the year. Deputies said Dianne Garrett, who is accused of some of the earlier break-ins, is in jail after being re-arrested last week.

Deputies said they pulled lots of the stolen stuff Garrett's Orlando hotel room on International Drive. With help from Orange County Sheriff's Office, they recovered stolen purses, checkbooks, and 31 wigs.

Deputies say Garrett used wigs to match the ID's she stole, so when she went to cash the stolen checks, no one would notice. Since Garrett was already in jail when the 7 break ins happened at Gemini on Saturday, deputies think the thieves could be friends of Garrett's or another ring of thieves.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said, "These dirt balls couldn't care less what you're out there to do. They are out there to rape, rob and pillage society and they couldn't care a less if you're out there for a relay for life to raise money for cancer."

Sheriff Chitwood says he has deputies patrolling the park and some undercover agents roaming as well.

