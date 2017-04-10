Volusia County votes to not penalize bird feeders

- Volusia County Commissioners will not be banning bird feeding on the county's beaches. However, they will be taking more of an educational route.

Soon, language will be added to beach signs and brochures that educate beach-goers of the dangers of feeding human food to birds.

Beach-side condominium owners have been complaining about the amount of birds swarming around their property. They say as people feed them, the birds end up leaving a mess all over their properties.

Wildlife scientists have also said that human food is detrimental to the health of the birds.

County staff will still respond to complaints from beach-goers, but no penalties will be issued.

Staff estimate the move to only cost the city about $1,000 in extra signage.