Downtown Orlando parking lots close for I-4 building project

As of Monday morning, City Lot 9 and City Lot 10 in downtown Orlando are permanently closed.

These lots are located under Interstate 4 (I-4) between Pine Street and Washington Avenue.

The closures are necessary to accommodate overhead bridge construction, as I-4 undergoes a major building project.

The I-4 Ultimate project is rebuilding 21 miles of I-4 from west of Kirkman Road in Orange County to east of State Road 434 in Seminole County, adding two new dynamic toll Express Lanes in each direction, replacing more than 140 bridges, reconfiguring 15 major interchanges, and reconstructing the entire roadway.

These closures are in addition to existing closures at City Lot 9 South and Bob Snow Lane.

Motorists visiting downtown Orlando may consider the following nearby lots and garages: