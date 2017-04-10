Domestic violence call in Deltona sparks shooting

- A domestic violence call in Deltona resulted in gunfire early Monday morning when the suspect emerged at the front door with a firearm and refused multiple commands by a Volusia County Sheriff's Office deputy to drop the weapon.

Volusia County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a home in Deltona after a 911 call was received at 1:35 a.m. reporting a domestic quarrel between a husband and wife.

The victim told the Sheriff's Office that her husband tried to drown her in the swimming pool. About three minutes after the first 911 call, a neighbor called 911 to report that the woman had come to his house seeking help and that she was soaking wet and banging on his door.

Deputies began arriving at the scene at 1:37 a.m. About five minutes later, the husband emerged at the front door holding a firearm. A deputy ordered him to put it down. A resident who lives nearby reported that he heard someone say "drop the gun" multiple times before the shooting started.

The suspect fired the gun, prompting the deputy to return fire. The suspect was shot multiple times in the arm and leg. However, he was conscious as he was loaded into a Sheriff's Office helicopter for transport to the hospital.

No one else was injured in the gunfire.

The 48-year-old husband was flown to Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford for treatment of his injuries, while his 49-year-old wife was taken by ambulance to Florida Hospital Fish Memorial in Orange City to receive medical attention.

The deputy shot has been placed on administrative leave with pay.