Ban on puppy sales moves forward in Hillsborough County

- Looking to curb abusive puppy mills, Hillsborough County commissioners are moving ahead with a proposal to ban the commercial sale of cats and dogs.

The Tampa Bay Times reports (http://bit.ly/2oJYRBc) under the proposed ordinance, new pet stores would be able to sell only dogs or cats purchased from local animal rescues. They would be barred from getting their supply of animals from large-scale breeders.

Existing pet stores, however, would still be able to operate here unrestrained, a concession commissioners made after hearing complaints from the owners and employees of Hillsborough puppy stores.

According to the county attorney's office, 48 other Florida jurisdictions have passed similar restrictions.

A public hearing and final vote on the ordinance is expected next month.

