One man dead in triple shooting

- The Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to multiple gunshots heard by residents at the Commodore Place Condominiums around 11 p.m. Sunday night.

Deputies found a man between 20 and 30 years of age dead in the parking lot of the condominium from injuries related to a gunshot wound.

A male, 19, was lying next to the victim conscious and speaking with what appeared to also be a gunshot wound.

A third male, also 19, was located with non-life threatening gunshot wounds about 25 yards away from the other two victims.

Nearby in the complex, an unoccupied Infinity SUV with multiple bullet holes was located, but no one was inside. The Orange County Sheriff's Office reports that the vehicle did appear to have recklessly struck several resident vehicles inside the complex before coming to a stop.

The two injured victims have been transported to Orange Regional Medical Center.

Homicide and Forensic units are investigating the scene.