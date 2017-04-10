Group sues to block dredging of St. Johns River

Posted:Apr 10 2017 05:55AM EDT

Updated:Apr 10 2017 05:55AM EDT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - An environmental group is suing to block the dredging of an important shipping channel in the St. Johns River in Jacksonville.

The Florida Times-Union reports (http://bit.ly/2paaLRw ) that the St. Johns Riverkeeper group filed suit on Friday, saying the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers did not adequately factor in the environmental damage of the project.

The Corps says it has complied with all federal environmental laws.

At issue is the removal of soils from the river to create a 47-foot shipping channel.

Riverkeeper Lisa Rinaman says the Corps is not doing enough to offset the damage the project will do, and wants a judge to decide if federal environmental laws have been followed.

___

Information from: The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union, http://www.jacksonville.com

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories