Three juveniles arrested for burglarizing an elementary school

- Early Sunday morning, three juveniles were arrested by Brevard County Sheriff's Office for burglarizing Fairglen Elementary School.

The arrests were made after the on-site property manger notified deputies of the presence of several suspects inside the school. The juvenile suspects, age 14, 15, and 16, were located and detained by deputies who discovered that the suspects were in possession of multiple items that had been stolen from the school. These items included laptop computers and other items of value belonging to Brevard Public Schools.

The suspects, while inside the school, also ransacked offices and spray painted the walls within the school.

As a result of the investigation, all three suspects were transported to the Juvenile Detention Center with charges for Burglary, Grand Theft and Criminal Mischief. Each of the subjects had prior criminal histories for criminal behavior.