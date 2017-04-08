Ponce Inlet man arrested, accused of beating dog to death

- Ponce Inlet Police say a man beat his 9-month-old Labrador retriever to death.



Police say a neighbor on Aurora Avenue called 911 after reportedly hearing the abuse next door.



Officers showed up to the home and found Travis Archer.



They say they asked him to have a look inside and found a large hole in the drywall of his home.



They say Archer later admitted that the hole was from his dog's body hitting the wall.



When officers went outside to the backyard, they found the dog laying by a fence.



The police report said the dog was severely bleeding from its mouth area and that there were blood stains all over the fence next to the dog's body.



Investigators say Archer told them that he hit the dog because the animal bit him and made a mess inside the home.