Residents shocked after shooting in Edgewater

It's a shock to residents on Hibiscus Street, who say this kind of thing just doesn’t happen here.

"I would never expect somebody to shoot somebody, not right behind my house. Never, not right behind my house, that's like strange," says Landris Johnson.

Johnson says he was in his bedroom, when he heard bullets fly.

"A bullet could've came in my house, anybody's house! Could've killed somebody!"

Edgewater Police say two men got into an argument and one shot the other in the leg. Investigators say the victim was taken to Halifax Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Johnson says he's never felt fear in his own backyard before.

"Anybody could've got hit, besides those two people. Kids play on the street every day! Kids could've got hit! That's the strange part about it, like my little sister be out here every day. She could've got hit by bullet."

Investigators are still looking into what prompted the shooting.