Popular stretch of Bumby Avenue to re-open after 2 years

A major cut through from Colonialtown to Winter Park will be opening back up Friday.

“I’m quite excited for it. This has been a long time coming,” said Linda Reinders, a longtime resident.

The one mile stretch of Bumby between Colonial and Corrine has been under demolition and reconstruction for just a few days short of two years.

Longtime resident Linda Reinders says the improvements much needed. “It’s been needing love since I’ve been here and I’ve been here 40 years. We had a lot of pot holes. The road was narrow. The curb up here by Chelsea was really slippery and people would get the ‘Florida’ ice and slide off the road,” said Reinders.



The City of Orlando did quite a bit of work while the road was closed: fixing drainage issues that caused flooding during heavy rains, filling potholes, repaving. Reinders says it’s been a huge hassle trying to get home. What she’s looking forward to most: “The dirt settling down. The dirt blows everywhere. Besides that, probably access to Colonial Drive again because we have to filter through the neighborhood to get through here,” Reinders said.



Prior to reconstruction the city estimated up to 12,800 cars a day were using this stretch of Bumby, along with the new and improved road. Bumby also got a new wide multi-use sidewalk. Reinders, who has 4 grandchildren, says that was needed. “It was getting treacherous. So, hopefully by putting the bike path there, hopefully the children can walk and ride bikes safely,” said Reinders. “I’m just glad they got it done and they did a beautiful job.”



That stretch of Bumby Avenue re-opens at 3:30 p.m.